Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS/Greensboro College) Class of 2020 Say Yes Guilford Scholar

Foresight and hustle. On the basketball court, Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford High School) was always thinking about the next game, the next possession, the next play, and at the same time she was right in the action giving her all.

She needed those qualities to complete her degree in health sciences at Greensboro College, and she needed them to weather a global pandemic.

“I’m really blessed,” she says.

Congratulations Katie, Greensboro College Class of 2020 and Say Yes Scholar!