Tennessee Delays the start of the High School Football Season:Will North Carolina Do the Same???(Durham Public Schools will not resume sports until July 20)

The high school football season in Tennessee will not begin on time after earlier this week Gov. Bill Lee extended the state of emergency in the state through Aug. 29.

The order by the Governor restricts contact sports and activities except for at the professional and collegiate levels.

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Executive Director Bernard Childress released a memo Tuesday saying that “based on the extension of the Governor’s order, football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled.”

He added that the TSSAA board will “ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition.”

The N.C. High School Athletic Association decided last week to continue enforcing strict no contact summer workout guidelines after a sharp increase in coronovirus cases promoted Gov. Roy Cooper to extend the statewide Phase 2 restrictions through July 17.

BREAKING: Durham Public Schools will not resume high school sports activities until at least July 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic…