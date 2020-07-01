Baseball will be a bit Dry around here this Summer, but in Savannah, Georgia “The Boys Are Back In Town”(Savannah Bananas)
CLICK ON BELOW for the video show, as the Savanna Bananas take over the town, down in Savannah, Georgia…“The Boys Are Back In Town”, and they are in the CPL/Coastal Plain League…Check it out….
(Classic)
The Boys Are Back In Town.
Introducing Your 2020 Bananas. pic.twitter.com/fjKn18ue93
— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 1, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.