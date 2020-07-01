CPL HiToms Win In Walk-Off Fashion Tuesday

By: Abby Davis

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms use an extra-inning, walk-off single to defeat the Statesville Owls 3-2 late Tuesday night and remain undefeated.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the tenth, Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) called game with a RBI single to deep right field.

“I was just pretty much going up there with the mindset to get the ball in the air,” Turconi said.

Turconi finished the contest 2-for-4 to go along with his game-winning RBI.

In a defensive struggle, the HPT pitching staff held the Owls at bay all night long.

Luke Davis, RHP from App State, started for the HiToms and did not disappoint. In 4.0 innings of work, Davis allowed zero runs on only two hits. On just 39 pitches, he also fanned three and walked none

Josh Nifong (Duke), Tyrese Hearst (Catawba), Will Lancaster (USC-Upstate) each came in relief for HPT. KJ Wells Jr. (Louisburg Community Cases) was credited with the win.

First-year head coach Mickey Williard eyes to extend the four-game winning streak tonight against the Deep River Muddogs. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 7 p.m.

CPL play begins this Thursday night, July 2, on the road against the Martinsville Mustangs.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern