HPT HiToms Baseball Remains Undefeated on the 2020 Season
The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are now (4-0), following their 3-2 victory over the Statesville Owls in 10 Innings, on Tuesday evening…..Next game vs. the Deep River Muddogs tonight/Wednesday evening 7pm, at Finch Field in Thomasville….
FINAL: Owls 2 | HPT 3
Turconi drives one deep to right and it drops! Your HiToms win in extras to remain undefeated! @WakeBaseball pic.twitter.com/OOwzq8s5dY
— High Point-Thomasville HiToms (@HTHiToms) July 1, 2020
