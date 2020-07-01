HPT HiToms Baseball Remains Undefeated on the 2020 Season

Posted by Andy Durham on July 1, 2020 at 10:12 am under Amateur, College | Be the First to Comment

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are now (4-0), following their 3-2 victory over the Statesville Owls in 10 Innings, on Tuesday evening…..Next game vs. the Deep River Muddogs tonight/Wednesday evening 7pm, at Finch Field in Thomasville….

