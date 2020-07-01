Kenneth Free Jr./Kenny Free steps down as the Athletic Director at Piedmont Classical School(Will remain as Boys Head Basketball Coach at PCHS)

Posted by Andy Durham on July 1, 2020

Here is the word today/tonight from Kenny Free/Kenneth Free Jr. on Twitter….Kenny out as the AD at Piedmont Classical School, but will stay on, as the boys head basketball coach, for the PCHS Bobcats….

