Kenneth Free Jr./Kenny Free steps down as the Athletic Director at Piedmont Classical School(Will remain as Boys Head Basketball Coach at PCHS)
Here is the word today/tonight from Kenny Free/Kenneth Free Jr. on Twitter….Kenny out as the AD at Piedmont Classical School, but will stay on, as the boys head basketball coach, for the PCHS Bobcats….
I want to announce that I have officially stepped down as the AD at PCHS. It has been an awesome four years and a time that I will never forget. I will, however, stay on as the Head Boys Basketball Coach. I have come full circle; back to where I started. See you in #TheDen. pic.twitter.com/Is9olOZ0nl
— Kenneth Free, Jr. (@KennethKfree) July 1, 2020
