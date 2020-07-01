Kenneth Free Jr./Kenny Free steps down as the Athletic Director at Piedmont Classical School(Will remain as Boys Head Basketball Coach at PCHS)

Here is the word today/tonight from Kenny Free/Kenneth Free Jr. on Twitter….Kenny out as the AD at Piedmont Classical School, but will stay on, as the boys head basketball coach, for the PCHS Bobcats….

I want to announce that I have officially stepped down as the AD at PCHS. It has been an awesome four years and a time that I will never forget. I will, however, stay on as the Head Boys Basketball Coach. I have come full circle; back to where I started. See you in #TheDen. pic.twitter.com/Is9olOZ0nl — Kenneth Free, Jr. (@KennethKfree) July 1, 2020