Professional Wrestling Mourns the loss of “Killer” Tim Brooks:Brooks gone at age 72 due to Cancer
“Killer” Tim Brooks was a very big name in World Class Championship Wrestling back in the day…He tagged up with, and faced off with Bruiser Brody on numerous occasions, and Brooks was known to be be brutal in his style, not quite like “Brutal” Bob Evans, but still very aggressive and at times even sinister….Brooks also teamed up with Rowdy Roddy Piper over the years, as Brooks was active in professional wrestling from 1970-1989….
AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of “Killer” Tim Brooks. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/UNej0sSQBN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2020
WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. Lee paid tribute to Brooks on Twitter today.
“Acutely aware of the pain today brings. He was my birth, my knowledge, my preparation. Home when I was homeless. Had I not seen him when I did…I never would again. Thank you Killer Tim Brooks for training me. I love you. #RIPKillerBrooks This next one is dedicated to you,” Lee wrote.
Andy Durham said,
Michael PS Hayes
@MichaelPSHayes1
I was extremely sorry to hear about the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks.
My sympathies, condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans.
He may be the only person who took more beatings from The Von Erichs than us!!
So glad I talked to him a couple of months ago!! RIP
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.