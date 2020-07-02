Duke Blue Devils’ Women’s Basketball Coach Joanne P. McCallie steps down

Duke Blue Devils’ Women’s Basketball Coach Joanne P. McCallie steps down/resigns…..(In a message posted on the team’s Twitter account, McCallie said she was stepping away because she could not reach an agreement on a contract extension with Duke. She had one season remaining on her deal.)

