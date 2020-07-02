Duke Blue Devils’ Women’s Basketball Coach Joanne P. McCallie steps down
Duke Blue Devils’ Women’s Basketball Coach Joanne P. McCallie steps down/resigns…..(In a message posted on the team’s Twitter account, McCallie said she was stepping away because she could not reach an agreement on a contract extension with Duke. She had one season remaining on her deal.)
Breaking News: Joanne P. McCallie resigns as Duke women's basketball coach https://t.co/oaL0ln3en4
— WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) July 2, 2020
"Hello from Coach P. I hope you all are safe and healthy during these very challenging times.
I just had a very difficult conversation with a group of women that I love and adore and admire…" pic.twitter.com/5pN2Swdfau
— Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 2, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.