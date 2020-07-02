Duke Blue Devils’ Women’s Basketball Coach Joanne P. McCallie steps down/resigns…..(In a message posted on the team’s Twitter account, McCallie said she was stepping away because she could not reach an agreement on a contract extension with Duke. She had one season remaining on her deal.)

Breaking News: Joanne P. McCallie resigns as Duke women's basketball coach https://t.co/oaL0ln3en4 — WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) July 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/DukeWBB/status/1278689904898248705.com:

from www.goduke:

DURHAM, N.C. – Following a storied 28-year head coaching career that includes 646 victories, 22 seasons with 20-plus wins, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight conference championships at three institutions, Joanne P. McCallie announced Thursday she will step away from the head women’s basketball coaching position at Duke University, effective immediately. McCallie spent the last 13 seasons at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a 330-107 (.755) overall record while earning ACC Coach of the Year honors three times.

“Here at Duke, Joanne’s extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,” said Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White. “To be sure, Joanne’s unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.”

In addition to her 330 overall victories with the Blue Devils, McCallie guided Duke to a 150-54 (.735) ledger in ACC action with four consecutive league regular season titles in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and three ACC Tournament championships in 2010, 2011 and 2013. As well, McCallie’s tenure in Durham included 10 NCAA Tournament selections with four straight Elite Eight appearances from 2010-13.

During the 2018-19 season, McCallie became the quickest coach in ACC history to reach the 300-win plateau at a member institution. The season before, she became the 15th-fastest coach in NCAA history to reach the 600-victory mark, doing so in just 821 contests.

At Duke, McCallie mentored seven All-America selections, 15 All-ACC choices and five WNBA first round draft picks.

In addition to her 13 years at Duke, McCallie also served head coaching stints at Maine (8 seasons; 1993-00; 167-73 [.696]) and Michigan State (7 seasons; 2001-07; 149-75 [.665]). She was named the National Coach of the Year in 2005 after leading the Spartans to the Big Ten title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Prior to becoming the head coach at Maine, McCallie was an assistant coach at Auburn from 1988-92.

Overall, McCallie’s head coaching record stands at 646-255 (.717).

McCallie became the first NCAA Division I head coach to capture a conference championship in four different leagues. In addition to her three ACC Coach of the Year citations (2010, 2002 & 2013), McCallie was named the league’s top coach in three additional leagues: North Atlantic Conference (1995 & 1996), America East Conference (1999) and Big Ten Conference (2005).