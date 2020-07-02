Guilford County Schools/GCS Postpones Athletics and Marching Band Restart:July 6 is a “No Go” and now new date for Restart is Monday July 20

from the Guilford County Schools website:

GCS Postponing Athletic and Marching Band Restart

In alignment with the governor’s recent decision as part of Executive Order No. 147 to extend Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening plan, Staying Ahead of the Curve, through July 17 Guilford County Schools (GCS) is postponing the restart of athletic conditioning and marching band practices.

Instead of beginning on Monday, July 6, GCS will restart activities on Monday, July 20, pending further public health guidance or executive orders. The district remains strongly committed to our athletics, marching band and other student activities and will restart these programs as soon as public health indicates it is safe to do so.