HiToms Improve to 5-0, CPL Play Starts Tonight on the Road

by: Abby Davis

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms remain undefeated with an 11-2 win over the Deep River Muddogs late Wednesday night at Historic Finch Field. With the win, HPT improves to 5-0 under first-year head coach Mickey Williard.

Britt Fuller (Duke) highlighted the HiToms bats early with a grand slam over the right-field netting. After three complete, HPT led 8-2.

“I was just looking for a pitch to drive and saw a fastball early in the count,” Fuller said.

Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) stayed hot by reaching base in all five plate appearances. He finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Max Hildreth (Memphis) collected multiple hits as well. He went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored last night.

HPT would add three in the fifth marking their third-straight game of double-digit runs.

Philip Sanderson (UNCG) was credited with the win on the mound. Sanderson tossed 3.0 innings allowing one hit and striking out four.

Matthew Siverling (Virginia Tech) started on the mound for HPT out of Virginia Tech. Will Schomberg (Davidson), Avery Cain (King) and Brody McCullough (Wingate) all came in relief helping to secure the win.

The HiToms pitching staff worked around base runners all night long helping to strand a total of 11 Muddogs.

HPT will be back in action tonight as CPL play officially gets underway with the HiToms on the road for a three-game away series against the Martinsville Mustangs.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern