WR Tyrell Carmichael(Ragsdale HS) gets a College Football Offer from Methodist University
WR Tyrell Carmichael, from Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown, N.C. just got a college football offer from the Methodist University Monarchs…
(Tyrell Carmichael WR/RB/CB Class of 2021 Ragsdale High School.)
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Methodist University! ??@CoachDwill9 @Methodist_FB #blessed pic.twitter.com/22eEL7ndsu
— Tyrell Carmichael (@Tyrellgocrazy) July 1, 2020
