WR Tyrell Carmichael(Ragsdale HS) gets a College Football Offer from Methodist University

Posted by Andy Durham on July 2, 2020

WR Tyrell Carmichael, from Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown, N.C. just got a college football offer from the Methodist University Monarchs
(Tyrell Carmichael WR/RB/CB Class of 2021 Ragsdale High School.)

