HiToms Win In Extras To Open CPL PLAY

MARTINSVILLE, VA – HiToms open CPL play with an extra-inning win over the Martinsville Mustangs, 6-5, late Wednesday night from Hooker Field.

Under international rules, HPT pushed two across in the top of the 10 inning. Max Hildreth (Memphis) took advantage of a Mustang error to score. Then, with a Hogan Windish (UNCG) sac fly, a crooked number would be too much for Martinsville to overcome.

However, Martinsville would load the bases in the bottom half of the inning only to pull within one. The Mustangs forced the extra-inning affair with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

Eight different HiTom batters recorded hits tonight, nine total for the team. Kier Meredith (Clemson) led the way with two.

Windish, Mac Starbuck (Clemson), Luke Spiva (Catawba) and Britt Fuller (Duke) each recorded RBIs for HPT. Starbuck’s RBI was produced off a double.

The HPT pitching staff fanned 17 Martinsville hitters and held a total of 15 baserunners off the board tonight. Will Lancaster (USC-Upstate) was credited with the win after being brought in to pitch the tenth.

Josh Seils (Towson) started for the HiToms and struck out six in only three innings of work. Carter Bosch (Georgetown), Alex Hoppe (UNCG) and Carson Whisenhunt (ECU) each threw in relief.

Game two of the three-game away series against Martinsville commences tomorrow. First pitch from Hooker Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern