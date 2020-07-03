The Morning Run:”Afternoon Delight”(Fourth of July, do you take Off Friday, or do you take Off Monday???)

We will make this a two-part program/plan today….

For The Morning Run, all we can do is think about “Afternoon Delight”…..If we get past the morning, we will be into the afternoon…

I was coming up one of those last hills this morning, on The Morning Run, and and I looked over at the new electronic information sign, there at the General Greene School, and the sign read, 86 degrees….Not even 9 o’clock in the morning and it is 86 degrees already…

Sort of gets you hoping for the “Afternoon Delight”, when the morning temp reads 86 degrees already…You are hitting the last hill/mountain on your run, and it is 86 degrees…

Got to get back into the good ‘ole Home Sweet Home and grab that cup of water…

So all of this gets us thinking about at least two key things on The Morning Run…

For the Fourth of July we have, “Skyrockets in Flight, Afternoon Delight”….And that is a good fit/flight, right?…Skyrockets in Flight, Afternoon Delight…That reads Fourth of July all over the place….

Let’s bring on the Starland Vocal Band and they can start singing for us, Going find my baby gonna hold her tight, gonna grab some Afternoon Delight…Rubbing sticks and stones together, make the sparks ignite, gonna grab some Afternoon Delight…Skyrockets in Flight, Afternoon Delight…

The song has decent explosive power and the rhythmic verse is outstanding…

Check Out the Fireworks Show, this video is a Classic….The Starland Vocal Band, with “Afternoon Delight”.



Now back to that Question of the Day, on The Morning Run Show….It is time for the Fourth of July weekend, and Do you take Off Friday, or do you take Off Monday???

Seems like a real good thought question, and maybe your boss makes the final decision on this matter of Off on Friday, or Off on Monday…But if it were up to you, how do you decide? For the Fourth of July, since the actual holiday is set for Saturday, do you take Off on Friday, or do you take the day Off on Monday???

I will go with take Off on Friday, since you won’t be doing much on Friday most weeks any way, and then you can fall right into that LONG three-day weekend, with Off on Saturday, Sunday and Monday….How about that, we have one vote here, for Off on Friday…Do we see, or have more discussion on this one, on The Morning Run…And it sure got me thinking this morning, on The Morning Run…

Off on Friday, for me, but not really, because the local sports news never stops, and we don’t stop either….As the old NIKE poster used to read, “There is No Finish Line”….

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, representing the NWO, said stop the music, but it is time to get back to our music messages of this week, on The Morning Run…

Tell me I’m not creative, and I will tell you, that you have not seen nothing yet…Fourth of July Weekend and check out this Fireworks show from the Theme Song from Love American Style…Great opening tune for the show, and it will bring back memories for some, and you have to admit, I did find the fireworks…

Click On Below for the Fireworks Video Show, from Love American Style…



Lots of parades back in the day, on the Fourth of July Weekend, and here we have a real nice car, in fact, this car is Hotter Than A Two Dollar Pistol…They call this, “The Corvette Song”…We have George Jones at the controls, as he rolls this car that is Hotter Than A Two Dollar Pistol, into our parade…

George, take it away, and be sure to Click On Below, to get George and his Corvette, cranked up…



What’s hotter than George Jones on this Fourth of July Weekend??? We have that too. Up next I just found another Classic coming off of The Morning Run…Just try this next one on for size….We have Josh Turner, with FIRECRACKER….My little baby, is a hot Firecracker….This tune takes you right into the Firecracker Supplies Store, and you can’t get much closer than this…

We have to give it up to our Producer, Director, Host, Runner, Jogger and YouTube video searcher for coming up with this one….

Josh Turner and Firecracker…Perfect tune/song for this Fourth of July Weekend…

Click On Below for the Firecracker Video Show….



For our closing tune today, we go into the realm of an uplifting song/tune and this is very close to being spiritual…We have Whitney Houston singing, “I Will Always Love You”…Much energy in this work, and that is the way we like to close it out….

Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You”, and another Morning Run is in the books…



Enjoy your Fourth of July Weekend, and be sure to let us know if you are taking Off on Friday, or Off on Monday….