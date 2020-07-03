They Are Talking About A Name Change and I think this one works:The Washington Redskins become the Washington Generals(Washington Generals, GO WITH IT!!!)

I have seen it in more than one place…Get rid of the Washington Redskins name and have the Washington Redskins become the Washington Generals….

Sounds good to me…Can you think of anything better???

It worked for a while for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, and there was the Washington Generals, the team that used to lose every night to the Harlem Globetrotters…

We have heard this talk before, about the Washington Redskins becoming the Washington Generals, and why not, they could pull this off before the start of the new 2020 season if they went to work now, and took care of the details…

The Washington Redskins become the Washington Generals and it is an idea whose time has come…

It has never really been discussed previously like we are here today, and it just seemed like the perfect time to “Bring Up The Generals”….

This is the Fourth of July Weekend and General Washington(George) would be proud and very happy that we are looking to commemorate his group of Generals that led our nation….General Washington, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, General Douglas MacArthur, Ulysses S. Grant, General Omar Bradley, General George Patton, General Alexander Haig, General Colin Powell and many other Four-Star Generals, that were historical leaders in our US Military…..

(Make this the synthesis for calling the team in our nation’s capitol, the Washington Generals.)

Lets make this change happen….

The Washington Redskins become the Washington Generals….

They can make this name change happen before the start of the 2020 NFL season…Here’s hoping that it gets started before President’s Day 2021….

The Washington Generals, and that’s the way it is, and that’s the best in sports today….If you combine the closings of Walter Cronkite, and Charlie Harville, you know it has to be good and hopefully not just too good to be true…

Make it happen….

The Washington Generals

**********And for our next trick, we are going to have to come up with new names for the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians…Must happen…Can’t turn the Redskins around, without taking the Braves and the Indians down the same road.**********