Caroline Wyrick(Greensboro Day School) commits to play college basketball for Roanoke College Women’s Basketball

A great kid with almost always a big smile on her face, and if you are a fan of girls basketball, on the high school level, you will like Caroline Wyrick, from the Greensboro Day School…

Have never met her, but have watched her play for Greensboro Day, over the past 3-4 years, and she has really matured as a female basketball player…This kid, Caroline Wyrick, seems to just keep getting better….She appears to well grounded/groomed in the overall game of basketball…

She can dribble, she can pass, she can shoot the outside shot, and she can go inside and rebound for you, if necessary…

Caroline Wyrick is a good one, and she is a keeper, and now she has committed to play college basketball for the Maroons, for Roanoke College, in Roanoke, Virginia…

Caroline is part of the Greensboro Day School Class of 2021, along with Je’Bria Fullwood, Haley Blackwell, and other key GDS Bengals….

Here is the word from Caroline Wyrick on Twitter, and I would think that Roanoke College, from the ODAC, would be looking at Caroline Wyrick as a wing guard in college…Running the #2 position for Roanoke College…

Here again is the word on Caroline from Twitter…..