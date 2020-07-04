Greensboro Red Wings post 9-5 win on Friday Night, over Stanly County:Jonathan Todd(WP), Ryan Dee with 4 hits and Eli Willen with a Bomb
The Greensboro Red Wings, led by Jim Goard, are winning…..
Greensboro Red Wings post 9-5 win on Friday Night over Stanly County.
Big win for the Redwings to open NC3 League play! Led by 8 strong innings from Jonathan Todd, 4 hits from @RyanGDee1 and a ?from @eli_willen the Wings top Stanly County 9-5. Back at it Sunday at Concord. pic.twitter.com/Csv5lNKAcJ
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 4, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.