Greensboro Red Wings post 9-5 win on Friday Night, over Stanly County:Jonathan Todd(WP), Ryan Dee with 4 hits and Eli Willen with a Bomb

Posted by Andy Durham on July 4, 2020 at 12:16 am under Amateur, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

The Greensboro Red Wings, led by Jim Goard, are winning…..

Greensboro Red Wings post 9-5 win on Friday Night over Stanly County.

Tags: , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top