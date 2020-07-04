HiToms Clinch Opening Series: Rout Martinsville 12-1

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – HiToms clinch opening CPL series with a 12-1 rout of Martinsville late Friday night at Hooker Field.

HPT jumped out early by scoring at least one run in the first five frames and never looked back. After 4.5 complete innings, the HiToms possessed a commanding 8-0 lead.

The HiToms would add another run in the seventh to go along with a 3-spot in the ninth to finish the rout. Martinsville plated their lone run of the contest in the bottom of the fifth.

Offensively, HPT accumulated 16 hits with six different HiTom batters recording two or more. For the series, the HiToms boast a .455 slugging percentage.

Mac Starbuck (Clemson), Michael Turconi (Wake Forest), Hogan Windish (UNCG) and Rudy Maxwell (Duke) each combined for four HiTom doubles. Hogan Windish roped a triple, while DeAngelo Giles (NC State) blasted a two-run shot, his second homer of the summer.

Turconi, Windish (3), Giles (3), and Maxwell (3) tallied RBIs tonight.

Ryan Cusick (Wake Forest) earned the start against the Mustangs and was untouchable. In only 4.0 innings of work, he struck out eight while allowing zero runs on zero hits. Jacob Edwards (UNCA) was credited with the win on the mound. He allowed zero runs on two hits in three productive frames. Edwards also tallied three strikeouts.

Both Tyrese Hearst (Catawba) and Josh Nifong (Duke) tossed in relief. Nifong hurled a 1-2-3 ninth and fanned two Mustangs.

HPT eyes the opening-series sweep of Martinsville tomorrow night on the 4th of July. First pitch from Hooker Field is set for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern