Jared Rolfes(Page HS/Northwest Guilford HS) will be back on the football sidelines this Fall with the Oak Grove Grizzlies

Jared Rolfes, former head football coach at Northwest Guilford High School and at Page High School, will be back on the sidelines this Fall, as an assistant head football coach for the Oak Grove High School Grizzlies…

Oak Grove HS with head coach Mark Holcomb….

Coach Rolfes, from football country up in Celina, Ohio…

Oak Grove High School has a Wintson-Salem mailing address, but the school is located in Davidson County……

Last season, Oak Grove football, led Coach Mark Holcomb, was (10-2) overall and (8-1) in the conference…..