Jared Rolfes(Page HS/Northwest Guilford HS) will be back on the football sidelines this Fall with the Oak Grove Grizzlies

Posted by Andy Durham on July 4, 2020 at 12:56 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Jared Rolfes, former head football coach at Northwest Guilford High School and at Page High School, will be back on the sidelines this Fall, as an assistant head football coach for the Oak Grove High School Grizzlies

Oak Grove HS with head coach Mark Holcomb….

Coach Rolfes, from football country up in Celina, Ohio…

Oak Grove High School has a Wintson-Salem mailing address, but the school is located in Davidson County……

Last season, Oak Grove football, led Coach Mark Holcomb, was (10-2) overall and (8-1) in the conference…..

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top