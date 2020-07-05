Eli Willen(Grimsley HS Baseball) ready and willin’, as he gets set to be a team leader for the Whirlies’ Class of 2021/Greensboro Red Wings’ baseball falls on Sunday
Update on Eli Willen, from the Grimsley Whirlies and Greensboro Red Wings baseball teams, and we have the update on the Greensboro Red Wings baseball game from Sunday….Eli Willen, Grimsley High School, Class of 2021…
Yes Sir!!! Big things brewing for 2021 LHH/IF Eli Willen. Excited about his future! @PrepBaseballNC @IMPACTBASEBALL_ @gsosports https://t.co/iZN2oYxDzZ
— Whirlie Baseball (@BaseballWhirlie) July 6, 2020
Not our day today. @51LegionBsball jumped on us early and we never recovered. @eli_willen did manage to blast another homer. Red Wings fall 11-5. Drop to 1-1 in league play. Back at it Tuesday night.
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 5, 2020
