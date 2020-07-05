HiToms Drop Series Finale to the Martinsville Mustangs, with a 10-5 final

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – HiToms drop Independence Day series finale against Martinsville 10-5 at Hooker Field.

For the first time this summer, HPT trailed in a contest as Martinsville galloped out to a 5-0 advantage through three complete.

The HiToms would pull within one, 5-4, entering the bottom of the sixth off of a Britt Fuller (Duke) 3-run blast, but the Mustangs would answer back with a crooked number in the bottom of the same inning. Heading into the final frame, the Martinsville held a 10-4 lead.

HPT outhit the Mustangs tonight, however, six errors would cost the HiToms the opening-series sweep. Only five of the 10 Martinsville runs were earned. A total of ten HPT baserunners were left on base as well.

Highlighting the HiToms offensively tonight was Jeremy Simpson (Catawba), Luke Spiva (Catawba), Hogan Windish (UNCG) and Michael Turconi (Wake Forest). Turconi produced three hits, one of which was a triple, and scored once as the others mentioned above racked up two hits each.

Spiva averaged a team-best batting average of .500 for the series.

Michael Doherty (Northwestern) started for the HiToms on the mound and was credited with the loss. Shane Smith (Wake Forest) tallied eight strikeouts in three innings of relief.

High Point-Thomasville is back in action this upcoming Tuesday, July 7, versus the Bull City Crash from Historic Finch Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations