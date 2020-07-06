Carolina Cobras Head Coach Joshua Resignalo will be back for 2021 Season

Carolina Cobras Announce the Return of Head Coach Joshua Resignalo for 2021 Season.

The Carolina Cobras are happy to announce that Head Coach Joshua Resignalo will return for 2021, and we are excited to have him return.

Coach Res, as he is known, has been around football most of his life. He played QB in high school before going into the US Marine Corp in 2000. While serving in the Marines he served two tours in war zones in Iraq and also fought battles in Fallujah, he was there in 2003 and 2004.

After his time in the Marines, Res came right back to more football. He played QB for the Raleigh Rebels in 2007 and then the Carolina (Concord) Speed in 2007, he was also coaching High School football with West Johnson HS (Benson, NC) during that time. He was in training camp for the Florence Phantoms when he got hooked up with the Carolina Cobras former Director of Player Personnel Clayton Banner back in 2008 and spent the next four years working as a scout for Free Agents , including in 2010 for the Chicago Rush, and 2011 for the Tulsa Talons. In 2011 he also became Head Coach for the Huntington (WV) Hammers of the UIFL and then took over as Head Coach for the Harrisburg Stampede (SIFL). 2012 led him back to scouting.

In 2013 Coach Res took over as the Defensive Coordinator for the Columbus Lions in the CIFL, before taking over as Head Coach of the Cape Fear Heroes of the AIF in 2014. 2015 took him back to scouting for one final year for the AFL and CFL. 2016 has been all coaching since. He was the Head Coach for the Triangle (Raleigh) Torch, followed that up in 2017 as Head Coach of the High Country Grizzlies of the NAL, then being OC/GM of the Atlanta Havoc of the AAL where he won the 2018 AAL Championship. He came to the Cobras in 2019 as Defensive Coordinator and helped lead the defense to the Championship game. During the season his defense had TWO shutouts, when there had only been one in league history going in. He was named Head Coach for the 2020 season, but sadly we know that the season has ended so now the focus is on 2021.

In a conversation with Coach Res by Cobra’s Staff Writer DJ Wagner, Coach Res had this to say when asked about his thoughts on things: “In 2020, we were trying to get ready for the season, and it is unfortunate the situation we are in, but everything happens for a reason. It is only going to allow us to be better going into the 2021 season. We have already begun recruiting and getting some really good players involved. There will be some familiar faces that Cobra fans will recognize and be excited to have back. Some of the Cobras players will be from the 2019 season, as well as the 2018 season. So, 2021 we are carrying the same thought process we were carrying into 2020. We are going to have 35 players coming into camp, competing for 25 rings. The Cobras have been in the Championship game the last two years (2018, 2019) and look to continue that push to be in the Championship game for the third year in the NAL. This is a great time to get your venom built up for 2021, because we are going to be ready to strike hard and strike fast and we need Cobra Nation right there to support us. We want to continue the streak of having the best fans in the NAL for 2021. I really want to thank the ownership and front office for believing in what I do and bringing me back as Head Coach coming into 2021. It is exciting to be able to lead the team for one of the best ownership group in the country.”

Cobra Nation, the next step is yours. First make sure to tell as many friends as you can about the Cobras, send them to our YouTube videos so they can get a taste of the NAL, then have them get their tickets for 2021, a lot of HUGE surprises to be announced over the next few months so watch right here at www.CarolinaCobras.com and all our social media to keep up with the latest and greatest from the Pit.

