Charlie Daniels told us, “Don’t Go And Lay Your Hand On A Pittsburgh Steelers Fan”:RIP CDB/Charlie Daniels, Gone at age 83

Charlie Daniels born in Wilmington, N.C. and moved to a small town in Chatham County, called Gulf…Born in Wilmington, and grew up as a teenager, in Gulf…

Charlie Daniels loved baseball, and in one of his songs, “In America”, he had one of my all-time favorite lines….”Don’t Go and lay your hand on a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan”….The song tells the story of America fighting back, and says you never did think you’d ever see it happen again, In America….

Here it is from YouTube, and if you’d like to check it out, CLICK ON BELOW….”In Amercia” by Charlie Daniels and the CDB/Charlie Daniels Band….Telling you, “Don’t Go and lay your hand on a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan”…



Wikipedia Notes on Charlie Daniels:

Charles Edward Daniels (October 28, 1936 – July 6, 2020) was an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist[6] known for his contributions to Southern rock, country, and bluegrass music. He was best known for his number-one country hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”. Daniels was active as a singer and musician since the 1950s. He was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009, and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

from the Tennessean Newspaper in Nashville, on Charlie Daniels:

Musician Charlie Daniels has died following a stroke, representatives announced Monday.

from the Independent Newspaper in Tennessee, on Charlie Daniels:

He suffered a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a pacemaker implanted to 2013, but continued to perform.