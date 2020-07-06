NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse – High Impact Youth Camp – REGISTER NOW!

HIGH IMPACT YOUTH LACROSSE CAMP

We are excited to announce our High Impact Lacrosse Day Camp for Summer 2020. Our youth camp is for players at all skill levels and led by our talented coaching staff with an 8:1 player to coach ratio. Ensuring ALL players receive and understand fundamental lacrosse techniques and concepts. This camp will help your player hone their technical skills and develop confidence in their game. Join us for a great camp this summer!

Registration is now open.

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.