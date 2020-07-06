Trent McIntyre(Piedmont Classical School) has committed to attend UNC Pembroke for basketball

Trent McIntyre, from the Piedmont Classical School, has committed to attend UNC Pembroke, and be a part of the UNCP Braves college basketball team/program….Trent began his high school career at Page High School, and he was playing for the Pirates and coach Matt Harder, and then he transferred to PCHS, and went to work playing his high school hoops for Kenny Free/Kenneth Free Jr.

McIntyre part of the PCHS Class of 2020, is now on his way to Pembroke, where he will become a Brave….