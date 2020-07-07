2020 NCPreps Preseason High School Football Power Rankings, with Grimsley HS at #7 in the Top 20

Grimsley Whirlies ranked at #7 in the NCPreps Preseason High School Football Power Rankings for 2020, and you also have the East Forsyth Eagles at #3, the Glenn Bobcats at #10, with the WS Reagan Raiders at #16, then the West Forsyth Titans are at #17…

Very good representation for our local teams and especially for Forsyth County, with four teams in the Top 20…

Grimsley at #7, ranked just one spot behind the Mallard Creek Mavericks, with their new head coach Kennedy Tinsley, former head coach at Southeast Guilford HS, and Coach Tinsley, with Damon Coiro, former Grimsley head coach now on his staff at Mallard Creek…

See the full list of the 4-A Top 20 teams, when you CLICK HERE….

Here in the broader view from Chris Hughes, we see Ragsdale HS at #32 and Page HS at #39, for the 4-A high schools…

Here is a broader view of the 4A teams not ranked. https://t.co/7w1vn8n92T pic.twitter.com/WDIwJmUu5x — Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) July 7, 2020