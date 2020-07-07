Former Sports Talk Show Host David Glenn spending most of his days these days, Playing Golf(Where has Glenn been?)

David Glenn was on state-wide radio for over a decade, but these days, the former sports radio talk show host is playing a lot of golf, and contemplating what his future might hold…

Glenn is not holding out hope for a return to the radio air waves, but that still might be a part of his future plans…David Glenn spoke with Raleigh media writer/scribe R.L. Bynum, and he talked about how his radio show got shut down, what he has been up to lately, and how these days, his days are like another round of golf…

Bynum with David Glenn, and also in conversation with DG’s former sports radio show producer, Daron Vaught…

CLICK HERE to take in all of the David Glenn interview, and the update on where Glenn has been, and where he might be going next….