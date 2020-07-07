Greensboro Red Wings with a Win Tonight over Mount Airy:Eli Willen and Justin Brady with big bats on Tuesday night
Greensboro Red Wings now (2-1) after their 10-4 victory tonight, over Mt. Airy…..
We improve to 2-1 in league play with a 10-4 win over Mt Airy. @eli_willen led the way with 3 hits. Justin Brady added a double and a triple. Team effort on the mound.
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 8, 2020
