HPT HiToms’ Cusick Named TrackMan Player of the Week by CPL
HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Ryan Cusick (sophomore RHP from Wake Forest) was named the TrackMan Player of the Week by the Coastal Plain League for his July 3 outing against Martinsville.
In only 4.0 innings of work, he struck out eight and surrendered no runs by allowing zero hits. HPT went on to win 12-1 that night to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Cusick was also recognized as the CPL’s Pitching Line of the Night.
https://www.hitoms.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/releases/20200706lg2dee
Courtesy of Shane Harvell
HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern
