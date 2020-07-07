Judge Rules that North Carolina Bowling Alleys Can Reopen despite Governor Roy Cooper’s Order that kept them Closed

from www.wxii12.com:(Be sure to check out WXII TV 12 News at 5, 6, and 11pm.)

RALEIGH, N.C. —A judge says a dozen North Carolina bowling alleys can reopen despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s order that keeps them closed.

A judge ruled that The Bowling Proprietors Association of the Carolinas and Georgia can reopen immediately with strict social distancing and cleaning guidelines, WRAL reports.

The organization sued Cooper last month, claiming that his pandemic-related restrictions unfairly kept bowling alleys closed while allowing other businesses to reopen and operate under strict social distancing and cleaning guidelines.

Special Superior Court Judge James Gale agreed, ruling that Cooper “has no reasonable basis to continue to treat bowling alleys differently than businesses sharing common risks which he has allowed to reopen during Phase 2.”