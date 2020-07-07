NC3 HiToms Win Third Straight, Improve to 6-2

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The NC3 HiToms run away late with a 10-0 victory over Kannapolis Monday night at Historic Finch Field.

Through the first five frames, both offenses sputtered in a 0-0 pitching duel. However, HPT would break out of the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth off of an Ethan Martin (NC Wesleyan) RBI double.

Heading into the seventh, the HiToms held a 2-0 advantage. CJ Johnson’s (GTCC) 2-run, RBI triple in the bottom of the frame sparked the scoring barrage that would come in the eight. A 6-run eighth then lifted HPT to the mercy rule win.

Gabe Hernandez (NCCU) dominated on the mound for the HiToms. Hernandez (1-0) tossed a complete-game shutout, struck out nine and walked just one.

For the season, Johnson is averaging .333 up at the plate. Alex Rodriguez, 3-for-4, recorded three hits tonight and scored twice.

Johnson (3), Ethan Martin (1), Chase Wade (1), Carson Shetley (1), Gavin Martenson (1), Nick Boles (1) and Nick Halo (1) each recorded RBIs tonight.

The NC3 HiToms are back in action on the road this Thursday against Rowan. First pitch from Catawba is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern