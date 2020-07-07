NCHSAA Helping NC Families with Sponsorship of SAT and ACT PowerPrep Programs for High School Students
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), the National
Federation of High Schools (NFHS), and eKnowledge continue Sponsorship of SAT and
ACT PowerPrep™ Programs for High School Students in the State of North Carolina.
We are pleased to announce that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association
continues its support of the National SAT/ACT Prep Project through the National Federation
of High Schools (NFHS) and eKnowledge. Because of this association, North Carolina
students receive a 95% discount on SAT or ACT prep courses.
This is a community-service, no-profit-project and all student fees are reinvested to improve
the program and reach more families. The project has already assisted almost 300,000 families
and has over 45,000 5-star reviews.
The Project started over 15 years ago and is supported by more than 300 groups,
organizations, and professional athletes. A significant moment happened about 10 years
ago when The NFHS (a non-profit 501(c)(3)) began to sponsor the project and it is now
the official program for all 19,500-member high schools and 12 million students.
How to request a sponsored SAT/ACT Prep Program
Parents of high school students in the state of North Carolina may request their 95%
discounted SAT or ACT PowerPreptm Program at www.eknowledge.com/NCHSAA or
Telephone, 951-256-4076 (Reference: North Carolina News)
About the SAT/ACT PowerPreptm Programs
The online SAT/ACT PowerPrep is accessible from any device. It has hundreds of hours of
student classwork, 50+ hours of detailed video explanations, 360+ multimedia/video
lessons, 29 automatically graded progress quizzes with detailed answers and much more.
Released by
eKnowledge
Michael McCracken
Donation Relations Director
NFHS
Shane Monaghan
Assistant Director of Marketing and Events
NCHSAA
Marilyn “Que” Tucker
Commissioner
