NCHSAA Helping NC Families with Sponsorship of SAT and ACT PowerPrep Programs for High School Students

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), the National

Federation of High Schools (NFHS), and eKnowledge continue Sponsorship of SAT and

ACT PowerPrep™ Programs for High School Students in the State of North Carolina.

We are pleased to announce that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association

continues its support of the National SAT/ACT Prep Project through the National Federation

of High Schools (NFHS) and eKnowledge. Because of this association, North Carolina

students receive a 95% discount on SAT or ACT prep courses.

This is a community-service, no-profit-project and all student fees are reinvested to improve

the program and reach more families. The project has already assisted almost 300,000 families

and has over 45,000 5-star reviews.

The Project started over 15 years ago and is supported by more than 300 groups,

organizations, and professional athletes. A significant moment happened about 10 years

ago when The NFHS (a non-profit 501(c)(3)) began to sponsor the project and it is now

the official program for all 19,500-member high schools and 12 million students.

How to request a sponsored SAT/ACT Prep Program

Parents of high school students in the state of North Carolina may request their 95%

discounted SAT or ACT PowerPreptm Program at www.eknowledge.com/NCHSAA or

Telephone, 951-256-4076 (Reference: North Carolina News)

About the SAT/ACT PowerPreptm Programs

The online SAT/ACT PowerPrep is accessible from any device. It has hundreds of hours of

student classwork, 50+ hours of detailed video explanations, 360+ multimedia/video

lessons, 29 automatically graded progress quizzes with detailed answers and much more.

Released by

eKnowledge

Michael McCracken

Donation Relations Director

NFHS

Shane Monaghan

Assistant Director of Marketing and Events

NCHSAA

Marilyn “Que” Tucker

Commissioner