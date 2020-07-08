Former Northern Guilford HS Nighthawks’ Football Player Mitch Lasley has passed away:He was only 17 years old

from the News and Record online obituary site, at www.greensboro.com:

(CLICK HERE for a very good photo of Mitch Lasley.)

JANUARY 9, 2003 – JULY 5, 2020 Mitchell Leland Lasley, son, brother, and friend to all, died Sunday, July 5th at his family home.

Mitch, 17 years young, was born in Indianapolis, IN, but spent the majority of his life in Summerfield, NC.

Mitch is survived by his loving parents Neil and Shanna, his big sis Kennedy, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mitch loved so many, and was loved by so many more. Those that knew Mitch, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Mitchell left his mark in his short time here. He loved being with family, friends and his cat Flick.

He was a rising senior at Northern Guilford High School and a member of the Northern Guilford football team. Go Nighthawks!

Mitch proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and planned to ship off after graduation in 2021.

Mitch will continue to stay with us all through memories, pictures (some inappropriate) and the laughs we shared with him. At this time, we must come together and smile through our tears as we think of Mitch. He would have wanted it that way.

A private service will be held Thursday, July 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 North Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401. A casual celebration of Mitchell’s life is planned for friends, family and the community on Friday, July 10th at 6:30 p.m. at Summerfield Farms at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield, NC.

Please consider donations in lieu of flowers to: Hilinski Hope, P.O. Box 133, Ballentine, SC 29002 or to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Ste. #600, Bethesda, MD 20814-2525. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.