NCHSAA Fall Sports/Return to Sports Updates coming in from Wednesday Morning Presser

The NCHSAA, led by their commissioner Que Tucker, spoke this morning on a state-wide teleconference and said the following..

They(the NCHSAA) are sticking with Governor Roy Copper’s plan…The NCHSAA’s Plan for Return to Sports will stay in line with that of the Governor…

To return to sports and to have games begin in the Fall, no matter what time that they will begin, the kids need to be back in school, to make Fall Sports happen…

The Governor has his three-phase plan, and that plan looks for school to start back for the Fall, on August 17…

That is the Governor’s Plan A, and if that plan stays in place, and the kids are going back to school on August 17, then the NCHSAA would recommend that Fall practices begin on August 1…

If the Governor goes with his Plan B, or Plan C, then the NCHSAA will have to readjust…The kids need to back on campus to make the Fall sports work, and if the kids can back on campus, the NCHSAA will even look at starting a Fall sports season on October 1, if they have to, and may have to go with the short Fall sports seasons, and have no State Champions…

The NCHSAA is not ready to start Flipping the Sports seasons, with the Fall moving to the Spring, and the Spring moving to the Fall..They do not want to do this, and they are not ready to listen to proposals, from groups of coaches across the state of North Carolina, who have their own agenda, in regards to moving Football to the Spring of 2021…

The NCHSAA told us that Education comes first and Athletics are second, so the kids being back in school, is the key part that will make their final decisions work…Right now there is No Key Plan for the return of the Fall sports, mainly because Governor Roy Cooper has not yet put into place what his final plan, for when and how the Return to School will be..

Hoping for school to start back up on campuses on August 17, and if if the Governor makes that a declaration, then the Fall sports will plan to start up their official practices on August 1….

Until Governor Roy Copper makes his move, the NCHSAA has their hands tied up…..No true answer yet on Fall sports in August, September, or October, the ball is in Governor Roy Cooper’s court right now….

One final thought, the NCHSAA, led by commissioner Que Tucker, did say they might even look at a short Fall Season of sports, and not have State Champions, so keep that in mind…The NCHSAA wants to conduct the Fall Sports, in the Fall…..

**********Here is one proposal that was circulated by several coaches, but not considered or addressed at at all by the NCHSAA…The NCHSAA said they do not know where this proposal was coming from, and that they(the NCHSAA) DO NOT support this proposal…**********

(Again, this is a non-NCHSAA proposal, and they DO NOT support it.)

Breaking news according to ?@NCCivitas?: Here is the proposed ?@NCHSAA? proposed 2020-2021 revised sports calendar. We do not know of this will be announced today at the 11:00 AM press conference but coaches are ready for a decision one way or another pic.twitter.com/SLDWHQ7px8 — Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) July 8, 2020