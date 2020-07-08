Upcoming HiTom Weekend Slate Includes ONSL All-Star Classic

The Martinsville Mustangs are excited to announce that 150 of the best collegiate baseball players from around the country will descend upon Hooker Field on Saturday, July 11 as the Mustangs and the City of Martinsville host the 2020 Old North State League All-Star Classic.

“The Mustangs and the City of Martinsville are thrilled to be bringing this regional event to the new epicenter of baseball in Southwest Virginia,” team president Greg Suire said. “This new direction between the Mustangs and the city has already spawned tremendous momentum and an economic impact in Henry County and the City of Martinsville. It’s quite clear the new vision of the Mustangs is already working.”

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will take on the Old North State League West All-Stars in an exhibition contest at 3 p.m to kick things off, followed by an ONSL home run derby at 6 p.m.

At the conclusion of the home run derby, the Mustangs will battle the ONSL East All-Stars at approximately 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets online or at the gate for $8 and receive admission to both games.

After the Saturday fanfare with the Old North State League up in Martinsville, HPT will back in action at Historic Finch Field the following day to take on ONSL opponent Bull City once again. Sunday’s first pitch at Finch is set for 5 p.m.

Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern