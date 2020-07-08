Windish Lifts HiToms To 10-4 Victory With Two Long Balls

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HPT bounces back with a 10-4 victory over non-league opponent Bull City late Tuesday night from Historic Finch Field.

The bats the came alive once again as the HiToms tallied double-digit hits, 13, for the third time this season. Hogan Windish (UNCG) led the way with a 4-for-5 effort which included two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

“I was just seeing the ball well today,” Windish said. “They threw a lot of fastballs to me, and I just tried to take advantage and do the damage that I can. Looking forward trying not to do too much with the opportunities that come my way, but if any more mistakes are left over the plate, I’ll try to do what I can.”

Seven out of the 10 HPT runs in last night’s win came off the bat courtesy of Windish. His 3-run blast in the bottom of the sixth allowed the HiToms to separate for good. After six complete, HPT led 7-2.

The HiToms would go on to push three more across in the bottom of the eighth capped off by another Windish home run, a 2-run shot.

Luke Spiva (Catawba) showed off the offensive prowess last night as well with two doubles.

Brody McCullough (Wingate) was credited with the win on the mound. Luke Davis (App State) earned the start on and tossed three frames before giving way to McCullough. In total, the HPT pitching staff fanned a total of double-digit batters, 12.

With the win, your HiToms improve to 3-1 on the summer. HPT will enjoy it’s off day today and will be back in action on the road Thursday night against CPL foe Martinsville for a one-game stance. First pitch from Hooker Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern