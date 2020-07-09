Cam Shell(WS Parkland Mustangs) QB/PG headed to Moravian Prep

2022 Camian Shell(Winston-Salem Parkland Mustangs) on his way to Moravian Prep…Cam Shell was the quarterback leader for the Parkland Mustangs the past two seasons, and was the leader for the Mustangs basketball team, as their 5’9 point guard…

This is big, and what I would think good news for the Dudley Panthers, Southwest Guilford Cowboys, Smith Golden Eagles and the Western Guilford Hornets, along with the other football and basketball teams in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…

Cam Shell could take a game over in football, or in basketball, and basketball looks to be his primary meal ticket, as looks to his college athletics career/future…

Here is the news has it was being reported today on Twitter…..Two years remaining for Camian Shell at Moravian Prep….Moravian Prep is located in Raleigh…