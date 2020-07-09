Greensboro Lady Gaters 2024 Basketball Team has found a way to practice and it is Out-of-Doors(In somebody’s backyard)

Posted by Andy Durham on July 9, 2020 at 10:25 am

If there is a will, there is way….And the Greensboro Lady Gaters basketball team has found a way to keep their workouts happening, and to do that, they have taken their basketball practices, Out-of-Doors
(Destination:Somebody’s Backyard)

They have a nice setup, and their outdoor court is one of the nicest concrete slabs, that I have ever seen…

More power to you, and be sure to drink plenty of water….The humidity has been a bear this Summer, here in Greensboro, and in the surrounding areas…

Check out this group(Greensboro Lady Gaters 2024) and their outdoor court…
