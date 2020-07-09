Greensboro Lady Gaters 2024 Basketball Team has found a way to practice and it is Out-of-Doors(In somebody’s backyard)
If there is a will, there is way….And the Greensboro Lady Gaters basketball team has found a way to keep their workouts happening, and to do that, they have taken their basketball practices, Out-of-Doors…
(Destination:Somebody’s Backyard)
They have a nice setup, and their outdoor court is one of the nicest concrete slabs, that I have ever seen…
More power to you, and be sure to drink plenty of water….The humidity has been a bear this Summer, here in Greensboro, and in the surrounding areas…
Check out this group(Greensboro Lady Gaters 2024) and their outdoor court…
Click On to enlarge photo.
In 5 years… hey remember that time when we had to practice in someone’s backyard because of COVID? #gaterfam ? pic.twitter.com/r7RB7DTFic
— 2024 Greensboro Lady Gaters (@LadyGaters_2024) July 8, 2020
