Josh Wiggins(Wesleyan Christian Academy) taking his basketball talents to Fayetteville State University

Josh Wiggins(Wesleyan Christian Academy) Class of 2020 is taking his game to Fayettville State University….

Josh is a product of the WES boys basketball program in High Point, and he is also a graduate of the Forest Valley Outdoor Basketball Court, in Greensboro, where they no longer have basketball rims…

His brother, Aaron Wiggins, is currently a key basketball player for the Maryland Terrapins, and Aaron is also a graduate of the Wesleyan Christian Academy…Aaron spent time with the Grimsley Whirlies basketball team as well…

Josh’s dad Tim was telling me earlier this year that Josh was leaning toward Catawba College in Salisbury, but Josh is now 100% committed to FSU/Fayetteville State University, and the Broncos…

Josh will join Jalen Spicer(Northwest Guilford HS), Jalen Seegars(HPCA/Page HS and others from our area, on the Broncos basketball team, at FSU…

@Josh_Wiggins_ and his family have been incredibly patient during the recruiting process. God clearly had something special in store and we are thrilled about it! Congrats on your commitment to Fayetteville State University! #GoTrojans #Favor #ClassOf2020 #Blessings ????? pic.twitter.com/ZdUQClwDiR — Wesleyan Christian Academy Boys Basketball (@WCA_Boys_BBall) July 8, 2020

Joshua Wiggins

@Josh_Wiggins_

I wanna thank all coaches and Universities who have reached out to it’s been a fun process, thank you to my high school coaches, AAU coaches That being said I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Fayetteville State University.

**********Good Luck to Josh Wiggins at Fayetteville State University. He is a product of the Forest Valley Outdoor Basketball Court in Greensboro, N.C. Keep an eye on Josh and Aaron Wiggins, but watch out for their younger brother…Last year he was at Mendenhall Middle School, and the youngest of the Wiggins brothers, may end being the top prospect in the Tim Wiggins Basketball House/Family…..**********