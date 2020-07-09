NCPreps Preseason 3-A Football Top 20 Power Rankings with Dudley HS at #11 and Southeast Guilford HS at #20

We have the 3-A Football Top 20 Power Rankings from NCPreps, and these are coming in from Chris Hughes and Deana King…

The Dudley Panthers hold down the #11 spot in the 3-A Power Rankings, and the Southeast Guilford Falcons are in at the #20 spot…

Locally looking, or looking locally, we also see the Mount Tabor Spartans at #5 in the rankings, while Western Alamance and their Warriors are at #13, plus the Eastern Alamance Eagles check in at #15, in the rankings….

Here is the full 3-A Football Preseason Top 20 from NCPreps…And let’s hope they get to play for these spots this upcoming season, of 2020…..

(Be sure to Click On the icon to get the full enlarged version, on your screen.)

Introducing the NCPreps 3A Pre-Season Power Rankings @ChrisHughesNC – Post thoughts and opinion here: https://t.co/OP5Pp1LEy9 pic.twitter.com/idQyyjTyBL — Deana King (@NCPreps) July 9, 2020