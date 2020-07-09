Ralph Kitley scores late basket to lead North Rowan HS Boys Basketball Team to Victory

Posted by Andy Durham on July 9, 2020 at 12:31 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Here’s one of those ‘Blasts from the Past that wouldn’t last’, but it did last and here it is again today…

Former Northwest Guilford High School principal Ralph Kitley scores a late bucket/basket for his North Rowan High School basketball team and leads his team on to victory…

This photo of Mr. Kitley, coming in from Mike London, with the Salisbury Post, and it was found on Wednesday, on Twitter….

“Big” Ralph Kitley(6’10) getting the job done….

