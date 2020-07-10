Greensboro Colt Baseball Bill White Scholarship Fund Award Winners/Recipients for 2020

WILLIAM J. WHITE SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following Bill’s death from cancer. Bill was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965.

This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need.

Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then (including 2020) 278 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $245,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.

The 2020 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are as follows:

Student High School College/University

Griffin Albright Grimsley DePauw University

Luke Day Southern Alamance Alamance Community College

Trevor Glisson Western Guilford Wake Tech Community College

Alexander Hughes Grimsley UNC-Charlotte

Alden Kolessar Rockingham County William Peace University

Tyler Lloyd Southwest Guilford Barton College

Derek Martinez Ragsdale NC A&T

Carson Payne Page Appalachian State

Luke Pritchett Ragsdale Barton College

Alexzander Pruitt Bartlett Yancey Appalachian State

Jerome Roy Page UNC-Chapel Hill

Caleb Weems Southern Guilford NC State

These scholarships are normally presented at the Colt East Zone Tournament held each July in

Greensboro. However, this year, as a result of COVID-19, all PONY Tournaments have been cancelled.

Consequently the scholarship checks this summer will be mailed to the parents of the recipients.

Courtesy of Ned McMillan