Greensboro Colt Baseball Bill White Scholarship Fund Award Winners/Recipients for 2020
WILLIAM J. WHITE SCHOLARSHIP FUND
The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following Bill’s death from cancer. Bill was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965.
This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need.
Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then (including 2020) 278 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $245,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.
The 2020 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are as follows:
Student High School College/University
Griffin Albright Grimsley DePauw University
Luke Day Southern Alamance Alamance Community College
Trevor Glisson Western Guilford Wake Tech Community College
Alexander Hughes Grimsley UNC-Charlotte
Alden Kolessar Rockingham County William Peace University
Tyler Lloyd Southwest Guilford Barton College
Derek Martinez Ragsdale NC A&T
Carson Payne Page Appalachian State
Luke Pritchett Ragsdale Barton College
Alexzander Pruitt Bartlett Yancey Appalachian State
Jerome Roy Page UNC-Chapel Hill
Caleb Weems Southern Guilford NC State
These scholarships are normally presented at the Colt East Zone Tournament held each July in
Greensboro. However, this year, as a result of COVID-19, all PONY Tournaments have been cancelled.
Consequently the scholarship checks this summer will be mailed to the parents of the recipients.
Courtesy of Ned McMillan
