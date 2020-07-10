Greensboro Red Wings fall on Friday Night, 2-1, to High Point:Strong Greensboro pitching performances from Jonathan Todd(Rockingham County HS) and Brandon Wallace(Southeast Guilford HS)
Here is the Friday night report on the Greensboro Red Wings baseball team….
Heart breaker tonight. We fell 2-1 to High Point. Left the bases loaded in the 9th. Tremendous pitching by Jonathan Todd and Brandon Wallace. No time to feel sorry for ourselves—we play 2 at Rowan tomorrow. Gotta bounce back.
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 11, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.