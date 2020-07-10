HiToms Sneak Past Martinsville 13-12 In Extras, Improve to 3-1 in CPL

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – High-Point Thomasville snuck past Martinsville in extras, 13-12, once again on the road at Hooker Field late Thursday night. With the win, the HiToms improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Heading into the top of the seventh, the HiToms trailed 10-6. However, HPT outscored the Mustangs 7-2 in the final three frames of play, four runs in the eighth and three runs in the tenth for the victory.

Hogan Windish (UNCG) came up big for HPT yet again, driving in seven runs in back-to-back contests. For the summer, he has tallied a total of 19 RBIs thus far and is averaging .542 at the dish.

In the top of the 10th, Windish produced a base-clearing double giving HPT a 13-10 advantage. He finished the game 3-for-6 up at the plate with a double, a triple and 7 RBIs.

Michael Turconi was another thorn in Martinsville’s side last night. The Wake Forest product went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and 2 RBIs.

The Mustangs scored in bunches off of only 10 hits, five runs in the third, five runs in the sixth and two runs in the tenth. Only three of Martinsville’s 12 runs were earned.

Carson Whisenhunt (ECU) earned his second win of the summer on the mound for the HiToms. KJ Wells Jr. (Louisberg Community College) recorded the save out of the pen.

HPT is back in action tonight at Historic Finch Field versus non-league opponent Statesville. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

WEEKEND SLATE

The Martinsville Mustangs are excited to announce that 150 of the best collegiate baseball players from around the country will descend upon Hooker Field on Saturday, July 11 as the Mustangs and the City of Martinsville host the 2020 Old North State League All-Star Classic.

“The Mustangs and the City of Martinsville are thrilled to be bringing this regional event to the new epicenter of baseball in Southwest Virginia,” team president Greg Suire said. “This new direction between the Mustangs and the city has already spawned tremendous momentum and an economic impact in Henry County and the City of Martinsville. It’s quite clear the new vision of the Mustangs is already working.”

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will take on the Old North State League West All-Stars in an exhibition contest at 3 p.m to kick things off, followed by an ONSL home run derby at 6 p.m.

At the conclusion of the home run derby, the Mustangs will battle the ONSL East All-Stars at approximately 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets online or at the gate for $8 and receive admission to both games.

After the Saturday fanfare with the Old North State League up in Martinsville, HPT will back in action at Historic Finch Field the following day to take on ONSL opponent Bull City once again. Sunday’s first pitch at Finch is set for 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern