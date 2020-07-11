HiToms Win Rain-Shorten Affair 3-0 Over Statesville

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The HiToms win a rain-shorten affair over Statesville, 3-0, in five innings Friday night from Historic Finch Field.

Ryan Cusick, sophomore RHP from Wake Forest, was electric from the mound during his second official start of the summer. Cusick fanned a total of nine Statesville batters in only five innings of work. He allowed zero runs on just three hits and walked none to earn the win (1-0) on the mound.

Jeremy Simpson (Catawba), Hogan Windish (UNCG), Rudy Maxwell (Duke) and Mac Starbuck (Clemson) highlighted HPT on the offensive side of the ball tonight.

Not only did Simpson smash a solo shot, but he also threw out a would-be Owl run from the field out in right. Windish recorded a triple, his second of the season. Maxwell roped a double, and Starbuck produced an RBI.

Come the bottom of the fifth, Mother Nature called it a night for baseball. Only 4 1/2 innings must be completed for a complete game.

With the non-league win, the HiToms improve to 5-1 under first-year head coach Mickey Williard.

HPT will take part in the Old North State League Classic tomorrow night up in Martinsville Virginia with an exhibition game against the ONSL West-All Stars. First pitch from Hooker Field is set for 3 p.m.

The HiToms are back in town at Historic Finch Field this Sunday, July 12, versus Bull City with a 5 p.m. start time.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern