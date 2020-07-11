The Best Way to approach the 2020 NFL, College and High School Football Seasons:Play HOME GAMES ONLY!!!

If we can figure out the best way to put this approach to good use, this might be the best way to conduct the NFL, College and High School Football seasons…..

Play HOME GAMES ONLY!!!

It is going to take a while to get all of the details worked out, but if we can, then having HOME Games Only, might be the safest way, and the only way to approach and attack the 2020 football seasons…

We can have football this season, but we need to have HOME Games Only….

Can we make this happen???

We are working on it, and if you have any ideas or suggestions, on how we can pull this off, let us know…We are in the lab right now, and working hard on this project….