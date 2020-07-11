The Best Way to approach the 2020 NFL, College and High School Football Seasons:Play HOME GAMES ONLY!!!
If we can figure out the best way to put this approach to good use, this might be the best way to conduct the NFL, College and High School Football seasons…..
Play HOME GAMES ONLY!!!
It is going to take a while to get all of the details worked out, but if we can, then having HOME Games Only, might be the safest way, and the only way to approach and attack the 2020 football seasons…
We can have football this season, but we need to have HOME Games Only….
Can we make this happen???
We are working on it, and if you have any ideas or suggestions, on how we can pull this off, let us know…We are in the lab right now, and working hard on this project….
Gfan said,
Andy this is a great idea. We gotta look at all angles of this and look for the good. As a plus size person I am looking forward to extra room at college games. I usually have trouble fitting in those tight seat numbers but not this year!
Marshall Brown said,
I’ll definitely be looking forward to the Jets/Giants game! Also the Nuggets/Avalanche game should be interesting…
Question said,
How can we only play home games? Is that’s the case then who would the home team play against? It would be an AWAY Game for the opposing team.
Huh? said,
Is it possible I’m missing something? How do you only play home games? Play against yourself? Also, is there a stat anywhere that explains how many young athletes below the age of 22 have succumbed to COVID-19? It is a terrible virus and even one life lost at any age is too many but we should also consider risk as well. Be safe….be smart….and play on.
Andy Durham said,
Road games only in 2020 and some say NO Games at all…
Sure gets us all thinking with all of the ideas, suggestions and recommendations that we are seeing and hearing…
It sounds a bit wide-open, but I have seen the suggestion of, “Go ahead and play all of the games as they are scheduled and let the chips fall where they may, in the Fall”…That direction would tell us to get back and out there and play the games, and what is going to happen, will happen no matter what…
Do we err on the side of safety, or do we just go ahead and “Get Back About Our Business”???
Gucci Mane said,
Respectfully, you do realize that where there’s a home team, there must be an away team….
Wow
