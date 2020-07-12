Greensboro Red Wings Drop Two Games on Saturday Night
Here is the Greensboro Red Wings Baseball Report from Saturday July 11, 2020…..
Our bats remain quiet as we fall to Rowan 5-2. Rowan hangs a 5 spot up in the 6th to spoil a great outing on the mound from Caleb Carden. Game 2 in 20 minutes.
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 11, 2020
Our bats woke up in game 2 but it wasn’t enough. Rowan 10
Greensboro 7
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 12, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.