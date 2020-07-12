HiToms Surge Past ONSL West All-Stars, 12-10

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms best the ONSL West All-Stars 12-10 Saturday afternoon at Hooker Field as part of the ONSL All-Star Classic.

The West All-Stars were made up student-athletes from the Lexington Flying Pigs, the Mocksville Muscadines, the Triad Tribe and the Deep River Muddogs.

Although the ONSL West All-Stars were able to answer HPT all afternoon long, the HiToms’ offensive power once was just too much in the end as HPT rocketed a total of four balls out of the park. Zack Gelof (Virginia) Rudy Maxwell (Duke), Britt Fuller (Duke) and D. Giles (NC State) each joined the moonshot party.

“I was just looking for pitches early in the count to drive,” Fuller said. “I was sitting on sliders when lefties were up and were throwing a little bit slower. Yeah, we were just trying to drive the baseball and have a good time.”

Today’s home runs mark the second time that both Fuller and Giles have gone yard this regular season. HPT has now also recorded double-digit hits, 13, in all but two regular-season games thus far.

Despite facing seven different pitchers, the HiToms plated runs in all but three innings today – scoring a game-high of five in the seventh.

Brody McCullough (Wingate), 2-0, was credited with the win on the mound as Josh Nifong (Duke) earned his first summer 2020 save from the pen.

HPT will be back in action tomorrow night from the friendly confines of Historic Finch Field as they take on non-league opponent Guilford Lumberkings. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern